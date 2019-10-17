Severe thunderstorm warning issued, hail on the way

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 3:05 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Stanthorpe, Warwick, Maryvale and the area west of Oakey. These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to southeast. They are forecast to affect Toowoomba and the area north of Toowoomba by 3:40 pm and Gatton and Helidon by 4:10 pm.

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and large hailstones.

It will impact residents in the Lockyer Valley and parts of Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs and Toowoomba council areas.

Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Stanthorpe, Warwick, Maryvale and west of Oakey at 3.05pm and are travelling towards the east to southeast of the state.

Storms are forecasted to affect Toowoomba by 3.40pm and Gatton and Helidon by 4.10pm

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should move your car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors, avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm, beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4.10 pm.

Warnings are also available through tv and radio broadcasts, the bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or by calling 1300 659 210.