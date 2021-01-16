Menu
Weather warning for January 16.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ipswich

Lachlan Mcivor
16th Jan 2021 2:09 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south east Queensland.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones are expected as thunderstorms start to develop over the south east on Saturday afternoon.

The bureau says it may result in flashing flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours in Ipswich, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Caboolture, Moreton Island, Cleveland, Jimboomba, Mount Tamborine and Redcliffe.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, never drive, walk or ride through flood waters, seek shelter, avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm and be wary of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4.5pm.

For more information visit www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.

