Severe thunderstorm warning to bring in new year in Ipswich

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for for people in Ipswich, Lockyer Valley and parts of Somerset, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs and Toowoomba Council Areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 1:25 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Grantham, Maryvale and the area northwest of Cunninghams Gap.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to northeast. They are forecast to affect Laidley, Gatton and Grandchester by 1:55 pm and the area south of Esk, Harrisville and Rosewood by 2:25 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

3cm hail has been reported near Allora.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.