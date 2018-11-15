Severe storms predicted for Lockyer Valley across weekend

ON THE HORIZON: Severe storms could hit the Lockyer Valley this weekend, bringing with them damaging winds, large hail stones and welcome rain.

SEVERE storms are set to hit the Lockyer Valley this weekend, bringing with them damaging winds, large hail stones and welcome rain.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said there was a very high chance of storms in the region on Saturday and a high chance for Sunday, with the potential for them to become severe on both days.

"We have a trough inland which is slowly moving east over the next few days," Mr Stoney said.

"We've been seeing showers and the occasional thunder storm trigger off each afternoon on that trough."

Most of the action is expected to reach the Lockyer Valley on Saturday.

"Most of the storms will not be severe in nature but there is the risk the odd storm could develop and become severe," he said.

"When we say that we're talking about severe phenomenon like damaging wind gusts and potential for some large hail stones and that kind of thing.

"Saturday is looking like the best set-up for severe storms... Sunday is looking like another pretty showery day. But there is a bit more uncertainty on Sunday as to when exactly we'll get the rainfall and how significant thunderstorms will be."

He advised people to keep an eye out for thunderstorm warnings released by the bureau in case things took a turn for the worst across the next few days.

Earlier this week, the bureau predicted wind gusts in excess of 90km/h, greater than the 88km/h wind speed of a category 1 cyclone, would sweep across the Darling Downs on the weekend.

Mr Stoney said the valley could feel the impact.

"It's quite likely they'll develop on the ranges and then in the afternoon (on Friday) and evening move a little bit further east into the valley," he said.

"(The winds) are just as likely in the Lockyer Valley with the storms pushing east."