Ipswich in the dark as severe weather hits power supply

UPDATE: The severe weather sweeping across southeast Queensland has caused significant disruption to the region's power supply with more than 33,000 customers without power.

At 4pm the Enegex website indicates 33,737 homes and business without power, 2,410 of those are in Ipswich.

Eleven suburbs are affected with Raceview the standout with 1,833 properties in the dark.

Elsewhere customers at Thagoona (281), Ipswich (110) and Eastern Heights (104) are also without power

2PM: Severe thunderstorms sweeping across southeast Queensland have caused significant disruption to the region's rail network, with trains on six lines suspended after a tree fell onto overhead wires.

Minor delays have hit trains on the Ipswich/ Rosewood line.

The 1.28pm Central to Ipswich train was cancelled due to a tree on the overhead caused by storm activity.

Earlier Ipswich trains were delayed up to 15 minutes.

Commuters on the Airport, Caboolture, Doomben, Redcliffe Peninsula, Shorncliffe and Sunshine Coast lines have been told services are suspended in both directions, with delays of up to 60 minutes expected.

Heat-related illnesses symptoms include heat rash, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and fainting.

Make sure to:

➡️Drink lots of cool water regularly through the day 🚰

➡️Stay inside if possible, preferably in a building with AC or good air flow pic.twitter.com/64hfUeGBor — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) November 28, 2018

The storm has also caused power outages across the region and at 2pm more than 25,000 people without power.

Energex reports the majority of those affected were in the Gold Coast and Brisbane City areas.

Tamborine Mountain (3847), Pimpma (2933), Kedron (2098), Calamvale (1833), Rainbow beach (1270), Holmview (1221) and Tamborine (1009) were the worst affected.

As the mercury rises, health authorities are renewing their warning for Queenslanders to take precautions against scorching temperatures, dust storms and extreme fire events occurring up and down the state.

A statement released by the Health Minister comes as large swathes of Queensland face a day with temperatures in the high 30s or low 40s.

Data from the Queensland Ambulance Service showed that on Monday, medical crews were called to 25 heat-related illnesses.