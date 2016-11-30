Severe storm warning for parts of Ipswich and surrounds

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for people in parts of Logan, Redland City, Brisbane City and parts of the Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Gold Coast and Moreton Bay Council areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2:55 pm, very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Beaudesert and Jimboomba.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the north to northeast.

Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Beenleigh, Logan City, Woodridge, Sunnybank Hills, Wacol and Archerfield by 3:25 pm and Brisbane CBD, Cleveland, Wynnum, Enoggera, Brisbane Airport and Nudgee by 3:55 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and very large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:30 pm.