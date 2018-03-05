Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for Toowoomba.
Weather

Roads flooded as severe storm threat passes

Tobi Loftus
by
5th Mar 2018 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:07 PM

UPDATE 6PM: The Bureau of Meteorology has said the threat of a severe thunderstorm in the Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley regions has passed.

"The situation will continue to be monitored," the Bureau said.

"Recent rainfall includes 58mm in one hour at Flagstone Creek.

"The next warning is due to be issued by 7.00pm."

The Queensland Department of Transport has warned a couple of roads in the greater Toowoomba region have been impacted by flash flooding.

Toowoomba Karara Road in Felton South has water over the road, with lanes reduced.

Edward St in Dalby, in the vicinity Myall Ck has been flooded, with all lanes affected. 

Earlier: A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for parts of Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 5.03pm on Monday.

"Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Helidon," the Bureau said.

"These thunderstorms are slow moving and are forecast to affect Grantham by 5.35 pm and Murphy's Creek by 6.05pm.

"Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely. About 30mm of rainfall fell in 30 minutes at Junction View."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise people should: 

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next storm warning is due to be issued by 6:05 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

 
Toowoomba Chronicle
