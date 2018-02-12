Severe storm warning for Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in Ipswich and parts of Somerset, Scenic Rim, and Lockyer Valley council areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 5:35 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Boonah, Beaudesert and Borumba Dam.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect Imbil, Kandanga and Amamoor by 6:05 pm and Ipswich, Beenleigh and Logan City by 6:35 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.