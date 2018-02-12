Severe storm warning for Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in Ipswich and parts of Somerset, Scenic Rim, and Lockyer Valley council areas.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 5:35 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Boonah, Beaudesert and Borumba Dam.
These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.
Update to severe #QldStorm warning. Large hail and damaging winds are possible. Locations which may be affected include #GoldCoast, #Maroochydore, #Gympie, #Noosa and #Caboolture. For Warnings visit: https://t.co/NvSeVUdlY9 pic.twitter.com/fzs2S1XlEz— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 11, 2018
They are forecast to affect Imbil, Kandanga and Amamoor by 6:05 pm and Ipswich, Beenleigh and Logan City by 6:35 pm.
Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure loose outdoor items.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.