Severe storm warning for Brisbane area

SOUTHEAST Queensland is in for another soaking today, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for Brisbane and surrounding regions.

At 9.09am, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for people in Redland City and parts of Gold Coast and Brisbane City council areas.

"A slow moving band of heavy showers and thunderstorms is likely to produce heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding over the warning areas in the next hour," the warning said.

"Locations which may be affected include Coolangatta, Cleveland, southern Moreton Island, Tangalooma, northern Moreton Island and Cape Moreton."

