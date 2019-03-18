STORM ALERT: Damaging winds, large hail for SEQ

AFTER a weekend of wild weather, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued another severe thunderstorm warning for southeast Queensland.

At 12.35pm, BOM detected severe thunderstorms near Gatton, Harrisville and the area west of Toogoolawah and said they are likely to hit parts of the Ipswich, Logan, Somerset, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas.

The storms are moving towards the east and are likely to affect Laidley, the area south of Esk, the area west of Kilcoy and Linville by 1:25pm and Kilcoy, Fernvale, southern Lake Wivenhoe and Mount Kilcoy by 1:55pm.

⚠️ #QldStorm WARNING for cells moving east through #SEQld towards #Ipswich, Laidley, Kilcoy. Damaging winds and large hail are possible. Check out the radar to watch these storms develop in real time https://t.co/gKTmZ4Xzgc pic.twitter.com/jGxrt7W7NC — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 18, 2019

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Other locations that could be affected include Toowoomba, Brisbane, Dalby, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Cleveland, Gatton and Jimboomba.

These storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next few hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: