Weather

SEVERE STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, hailstones likely

Tobi Loftus
by
10th Apr 2019 4:35 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned severe thunderstorms are expected to hit Helidon this afternoon.

The Bureau warned at 4.20pm severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area south of Helidon.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast. They are forecast to affect Helidon by 4.55pm and Grantham by 5.25.pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:25 pm.

A severe storm is expected to hit near Toowoomba this afternoon.
A severe storm is expected to hit near Toowoomba this afternoon. Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: 

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. 
Toowoomba Chronicle

