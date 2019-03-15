Menu
WARNING: 'Very dangerous storms' for Ipswich, surrounds

15th Mar 2019 2:16 PM | Updated: 3:15 PM

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of southeast Queensland.

The affected areas include Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Logan, Somerset, Southern Downs, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, Gold Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay.

"At 2:55pm, very dangerous thunderstorms with giant hail, destructive wind gusts and intense rainfall are forecast to affect Laidley, Kooralbyn and Rosewood by 3:25pm and Ipswich, Beaudesert and Gatton by 3:55pm," a Bureau spokesperson said.  

"Other severe thunderstorms are forecast to affect Pittsworth, Fernvale and Samford by 3:30pm and Strathpine, the area south of Toowoomba and the area southwest of Toowoomba by 4pm.

"Damaging, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely."

Mulgowie has recorded 62mm in 30 minutes.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees
  • Secure loose outdoor items
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
