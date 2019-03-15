WARNING: 'Very dangerous storms' for Ipswich, surrounds

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of southeast Queensland.

The affected areas include Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Logan, Somerset, Southern Downs, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, Gold Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay.

"At 2:55pm, very dangerous thunderstorms with giant hail, destructive wind gusts and intense rainfall are forecast to affect Laidley, Kooralbyn and Rosewood by 3:25pm and Ipswich, Beaudesert and Gatton by 3:55pm," a Bureau spokesperson said.

"Other severe thunderstorms are forecast to affect Pittsworth, Fernvale and Samford by 3:30pm and Strathpine, the area south of Toowoomba and the area southwest of Toowoomba by 4pm.

"Damaging, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely."

Mulgowie has recorded 62mm in 30 minutes.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

⚠️ #QldStorm WARNING update for severe cells around #SEQld. The cell approaching Rathdowney in the #ScenicRim is VERY DANGEROUS, with giant hail, destructive winds and intense rain possible. Please take care if you're in the area. Details at https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o pic.twitter.com/FZBP2qnTyK — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 15, 2019

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees

Secure loose outdoor items

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines