UPDATE: Police find missing woman, 71

UPDATE: A woman in her 70s has been located by police after going missing on Monday.

The police search was hampered yesterday by a storm which lashed the Somerset and Lockyer regions.

The 71-year-old reported missing from near Esk was found safe and well yesterday evening.

Police would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance.

EARLIER TUESDAY: Severe weather is hampering the search for a woman reported missing from a small town in the Upper Lockyer area.

Police are searching bushland in the Upper Lockyer Valley and Somerset area for a missing woman.

The 71-year-old from Mount Hallen, north-east of Gatton, was last seen walking her dog in bushland near Argyle Crt in the township's north-western corner.

Authorities searched the area yesterday after a missing persons report was filed but she has not been seen since.

Police advised the search resumed at first light this morning "but it is being hampered today by severe weather".

Concerns are growing for the woman's welfare as she has a medical condition.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, of average build and about 164cm tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed she is wearing shorts

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.