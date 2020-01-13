Seventeen people caught under the influence while driving

NAME AND SHAME: 17 of Ipswich’s drunk and drug drivers.

Stephen Ross Ginn, 20, from North McLean, fined $300 and licence disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving in Redbank Plains on October 2, 2019.

Roisin Logan, 46, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on November 5 2019. Fined $450 and disqualified one month.

Shaun Alan Burne, 38, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in his system at Ebbw Vale on October 5, 2019. Disqualified one month and fined $350.

Paul Anthony Friswell, 39, from South Ripley, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Carole Park on August 30 last year. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Sheena Maree Macfarlane, 30, from Redbank Plains, fined $250 and licence disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Dinmore on October 5, 2019.

Mark Anthony Parker, 52, from Rosewood, fined $200 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Rosewood on October 1, 20219.

Toni Lee Saunders, 57, from Esk, fined $200 and disqualified one month after pleading guilty to drug driving at Fernvale on August 21.

Rodney Stewart Borthwick, 50, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to driving UIL on November 23 last year in Brassall. His licence was disqualified nine months and Borthwick fined $1000.

Frank Earnest Hankinson, 64, from Warwick, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Warrill View on October 20, 2019. Fined $400 and licence lost for one month.

Trevor Alan Martin, 54, from Margate, licence disqualified three months and fined $500 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Raceview on October 4, 2019.

Paul Daniel Baguley-Stewart, 26, from Regency Downs, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at regency Downs on September 30, 2019. Fined $750 and licence disqualified nine months.

Byron Jeremy Cracknell, 35, from Varsity Lakes, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving on the Cunningham highway at Tarome on October 20 2019.

Lawson David Snowy Evans, 26, from Bryden, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.069) in Lowood on November 30 last year. Fined $500 and disqualified one month.

James David Lyford, 48, from Dugandan, was fined $500 and licence disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Boonah on November 25 last year.

Amanda Lee Mules, 33, from Redbank Plains, fined $400 and licence lost for three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Redbank Plains on August 4 2019.

Billy-Joe Read, 36, from Goodna, fined $450 and licence disqualified one month after pleading guilty to drug driving when licence SPER suspended in Goodna on November 2, 2019.

Gary Michael Heggie, 62, from Blantyre, pleaded guilty to driving UIL (0.157) in Peak Crossing on November 15, 2019. Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O’Neill said officers in a patrol car saw Heggie’s motor vehicle swerving on the road while the driver was trying to stay in the lane . When intercepted Heggie told police he had a few beers after work. He gave an alcohol reading of 0.157. Heggie was fined $700 and his licence disqualified six months.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said his lack of any traffic history showed Heggie was clearly a cautious person.