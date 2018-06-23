Seven weekend markets worth a look in Ipswich, Springfield
SHOPPERS who fancy breakfast in a cardboard box and veggies fresh from the farm have plenty of market options to choose from.
Urbane
What: Destination for foodies to grab a beer or wine, food trucks, live entertainment
Where: Swifts Bowls Club, Booval
When: Saturdays 5-9pm
Peak Organics
What: Farm-fresh and locally<HH> grown produce as well as rosella fruits and herbal teas
Where: Ivory's Rock Peak Crossing
When: Every Saturday from 9-2pm
Ipswich Showplace
What: Secondhand and handmade goods, plants and fresh produce.
Where: Ipswich Showgrounds
When: Every Sunday from 6-11.30am
Robelle Domain
What: Food stalls, arts and craft and live entertainment
Where: 155 Southern Cross Ct, Springfield Central
When: First Friday of the month from 3-9pm
Orion Springfield Central
What: Food stalls and live entertainment
Where: Main St, Springfield Central
When: Third Sunday of the month from 9-4pm
The Handmade Expo
What: Handmade baby and children's clothing, homewares, soaps and gifts
Where: Ipswich Turf Club
When: Third Saturday of the month from 8-1pm
Rosewood Market and Car Boot Sale
What: Trash and treasure stalls and food items
Where: St Luke's Anglican Church, John St, Roswood
When: Third Saturday of the month from 7.30-noon