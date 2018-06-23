Seven weekend markets worth a look in Ipswich, Springfield

SHOPPERS who fancy breakfast in a cardboard box and veggies fresh from the farm have plenty of market options to choose from.



Urbane



What: Destination for foodies to grab a beer or wine, food trucks, live entertainment



Where: Swifts Bowls Club, Booval



When: Saturdays 5-9pm



Peak Organics



What: Farm-fresh and locally<HH> grown produce as well as rosella fruits and herbal teas



Where: Ivory's Rock Peak Crossing



When: Every Saturday from 9-2pm



Ipswich Showplace



What: Secondhand and handmade goods, plants and fresh produce.



Where: Ipswich Showgrounds



When: Every Sunday from 6-11.30am



Robelle Domain





What: Food stalls, arts and craft and live entertainment



Where: 155 Southern Cross Ct, Springfield Central



When: First Friday of the month from 3-9pm



Orion Springfield Central



What: Food stalls and live entertainment



Where: Main St, Springfield Central



When: Third Sunday of the month from 9-4pm



The Handmade Expo



What: Handmade baby and children's clothing, homewares, soaps and gifts



Where: Ipswich Turf Club



When: Third Saturday of the month from 8-1pm



Rosewood Market and Car Boot Sale



What: Trash and treasure stalls and food items



Where: St Luke's Anglican Church, John St, Roswood



When: Third Saturday of the month from 7.30-noon

