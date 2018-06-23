Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Seven weekend markets worth a look in Ipswich, Springfield

23rd Jun 2018 6:00 AM

SHOPPERS who fancy breakfast in a cardboard box and veggies fresh from the farm have plenty of market options to choose from.

Urbane

What: Destination for foodies to grab a beer or wine, food trucks, live entertainment

Where: Swifts Bowls Club, Booval

When: Saturdays 5-9pm

Peak Organics

What: Farm-fresh and locally<HH> grown produce as well as rosella fruits and herbal teas

Where: Ivory's Rock Peak Crossing

When: Every Saturday from 9-2pm

Ipswich Showplace

What: Secondhand and handmade goods, plants and fresh produce.

Where: Ipswich Showgrounds

When: Every Sunday from 6-11.30am

Robelle Domain



What: Food stalls, arts and craft and live entertainment

Where: 155 Southern Cross Ct, Springfield Central

When: First Friday of the month from 3-9pm

Orion Springfield  Central

What: Food stalls and live entertainment

Where: Main St, Springfield Central

When: Third Sunday of the month from 9-4pm

The Handmade Expo

What: Handmade baby and children's clothing, homewares, soaps and gifts

Where: Ipswich Turf Club

When: Third Saturday of the month from 8-1pm

Rosewood Market and Car Boot Sale

What: Trash and treasure stalls and food items

Where: St Luke's Anglican Church, John St, Roswood

When: Third Saturday of the month from 7.30-noon
 

Related Items

ipswich markets markerts springfield whatson whats on
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Trash and treasure Syd's Sunday ritual for 30 years

    premium_icon Trash and treasure Syd's Sunday ritual for 30 years

    News It has been 30 years since Syd and Val Haag first got out of bed at 3am on a Sunday morning and headed off to what was then known as the Ipswich Flea Market.

    • 23rd Jun 2018 6:00 AM
    Grandparents jailed for drug business

    premium_icon Grandparents jailed for drug business

    News Granny jailed for helping husband's ice business

    Classic winter sunshine on the radar this weekend

    Classic winter sunshine on the radar this weekend

    Weather There could be a light morning frost

    Cancer battler's $40k toll debt threatens her business

    premium_icon Cancer battler's $40k toll debt threatens her business

    Offbeat In 2015, two tumours were found in Kylie Jones's ovaries.

    Local Partners