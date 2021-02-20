Seven weekend getaways on sale right now

Daydream Island is among the travel offers available through Discover Queensland. Picture: Contributed

Daydream Island is among the Queensland destinations offering sale prices through Discover Queensland

The resort has three and five-night sale packages available until March 13.

Here’s more about that deal and other specials available around the state right now.

DAYDREAM ISLAND RESORT

Valid for sale: Until March 15 for travel between February 10 and December 10, 2021

3 night package: $1399 for two guests in a superior pool view twin room plus up to two children travel for $175 per stay, per child.

5 night package: $2199 for two guests in a superior pool view twin room plus up to two children travel for $213 per stay, per child.

Immerse yourself in island paradise at the reimagined Daydream Island Resort nestled on the Great Barrier Reef with a three-night holiday saving up to 38 per cent.

Enjoy a free room upgrade, return airport transfers, daily buffet breakfast, $100 dining credit, free water activities including kayaking and catamaran sailing, free wifi, and Whitehaven Beach half day tour including up to two hours at Whitehaven Beach, morning tea, protective stinger suits and Solway Circuit walk.

Upgrade to a five-night holiday and enjoy $150 dining credit plus a bonus one-hour Jet Ski Island Adventure Tour.

Phone 1300 788 553 and or book online at DiscoverQueensland.com.au

VIEW BRISBANE

Valid for sale: Until February 28 for travel until December 15, 2021

Two-night package: $199 for a riverview executive room for two guests

The two-night Brisbane City escape at The View Brisbane is 64 per cent off.

Book online at DiscoverQueensland.com.au

THE POINT BARGARA

Valid for sale: Until March 15 for travel between March 1 and September 17, 2021

Three-night package: $449 for a one-bedroom sunset apartment | $519 for a two-bedroom sunset apartment | $599 for a two-bedroom ocean view apartment.

Escape to pristine beachside paradise at The Point Resort in Bargara just four hours’ drive north of Brisbane. Relax with a free bottle of wine and free wifi.

Enjoy the swimming pool and spa, mini golf and table tennis at the resort before exploring the surrounds with a Great Barrier Reef trip* or enjoy one of the local wonders with a tour* to watch the native green sea turtles lay and hatch (November – February) *tours not included in package.

Phone 1300 788 553 or Book Online at DiscoverQueensland.com.au

ULTRA BROADBEACH

Valid for sale: UntilMarch 15 for travel between March 7 and September 17, 2021

Three-night package: $549 for a two-bedroom apartment | $699 for a two-bedroom ocean view apartment | $859 for a three-bedroom ocean view apartment

Getaway to the heart of the Gold Coast with a three-night stay at the 4.5 star Ultra Broadbeach. Enjoy a bottle of wine, multi-city entertainment membership, 20 per cent HOPO Cruise Day Pass, free wifi, MyDQ Card (valued at $199) offering up to 50 per cent off further attractions, dining and gift cards. Plus there is an outdoor pool with kids pool, sauna, spa, private movie theatrette, tennis court, gym and meditation garden.

Phone 1300 788 553 or Book Online at DiscoverQueensland.com.au

HOTEL GRAND CHANCELLOR PALM COVE

Valid for sale: Until March 31 for travel between February 15 and December 30, 2021

Three-night family package: $289 for two guests plus two children stay free

The ultimate tropical family escape is waiting in the seaside village of Palm Cove just 30 minutes north of Cairns.

Getaway for three nights of beachside bliss for $289 for two adults and two children.

Enjoy breakfast daily, a free upgrade to a superior room, bottle of wine, wifi, $50 Quicksilver Great Barrier Reef cruise voucher per adult and $25 voucher per child and MyDQ Card (valued at $199) offering up to 50 per cent off further attractions, dining and gift cards.

Phone 1300 788 553 or book online at DiscoverQueensland.com.au

Three-night couples package: $269 for two guests

A romantic Palm Cove three-night escape for just $269, saving 63 per cent.

Enjoy breakfast daily, bottle of wine, 12pm guaranteed late check-out, $50 Quicksilver Great Barrier Reef Voucher per person, decadent dessert platter for two, free wifi, and MyDQ Card (valued at $199) offering up to 50 per cent off further attractions, dining and gift cards.

Phone 1300 788 553 or book online at DiscoverQueensland.com.au

SEBEL TWIN WATERS

Valid for sale: Until March 15 for travel between February 22 and November 25, 2021

Three-night package: $649 for four guests in a two-bedroom Apartment | $779 for six guests in a three-bedroom apartment

Indulge in a luxe 4.5 star escape to Sebel Twin Waters on the Sunshine Coast for three nights (or longer) and save up to 57 per cent.

Enjoy a bottle of wine, guaranteed 12pm late check-out, three-month National Multi-City Entertainment Membership and unlimited free water activities including catamaran sailing and kayaking.

Phone 1300 788 553 or book online at DiscoverQueensland.com.au

FITZROY ISLAND

Valid for Sale: Until March 10 for travel between February 17 and December 15, 2021

Three-night package: Resort Studio for $589 or upgrade to an island suite for $779.

Escape to the magical shores of Fitzroy Island for three nights and save up to 50 per cent.

Boasting one of Australia’s top 10 beaches, luscious rainforest and incredible lagoon pool with pool bar overlooking the Coral Sea this resort is set to impress.

Enjoy breakfast daily, return transfers from Cairns, $50 Quicksilver Great Barrier Reef cruise voucher per person, sparkling wine on arrival, a Turtle Rehabilitation Centre Tour, guided nature walk and free wifi.

Phone 1300 788 553 or book online at DiscoverQueensland.com.au