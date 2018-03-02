St Stephen’s overdose students expelled

Seven students from St Stephen’s College have been expelled after drug overdose on school grounds. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

ALL seven students involved in the Saint Stephen's drug overdose have been expelled.

In a statement to the Gold Coast Bulletin, headmaster Jamie Dorrington wrote: "The school initially focused on the health of the students and families involved in the recent unfortunate events at Saint Stephen's.

"As you are aware, they all returned home by the start of this week, at which point I arranged meetings with them and their parents at school, in order to discuss their situation and apply the school's Drugs Misuse Policy.

HOW CLOSE STUDENTS CAME TO THE BRINK

"I can confirm that all seven boys will no longer be attending Saint Stephen's.

"I believe all of the boys were sorry for the impact of their actions on themselves, their families and the school.

"I ask that the College community accept that these boys made a mistake, which they themselves accept, and we, as a supportive community, need not embarrass them further."

The expulsion comes after seven students, aged 14 and 15, were hospitalised after overdosing on Russian 'wonder drug' Phenibut on school grounds nine days ago.

The final student was released from hospital on Tuesday.