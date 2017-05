Fans would probably love to hear some fresh comments too.

WITH plenty of wet weather around this weekend, here's seven sporting cliches you've surely heard already this year.

1. "We're taking it one game at a time''.

2. "We must concentrate for the full 80/90 (insert other game length) minutes.''

3. "We can't be complacent.''

4. "We'll regroup next week after this loss.''

5. "It was a game of two halves.''

6. "We didn't turn up.''

7. "If only we'd converted our chances.''