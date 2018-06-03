Seven places where the Aussie dollar is doing well

Brazil is one of the countries where a strong Aussie dollar means massive savings for travellers. Picture: Rafael Vianna Croffi

CHOOSING a country that has cheap flights and which has a good exchange rate can save you a lot of money.

The good news is, there are still plenty of cheap international flight deals, and the Aussie dollar is strong against some currencies too.

Here's a guide to the seven cheapest countries for Australians to visit, according to travel website Skyscanner.

1. RUSSIA

Thanks to a Russian currency crisis brought about by sanctions imposed after its annexation of the Crimea and apparent support of Russian insurgents in Eastern Ukraine, the rouble has fallen dramatically against the Aussie dollar. In the past year alone it's fallen by more than 11 per cent.

It could be time, then, to see the Kremlin perhaps, or take a stroll along St Petersburg's Nevsky Prospect. Or pack your bags right now and head over for the FIFA World Cup, kicking off on June 14.

It's one of the best cheap international holiday destinations for Aussies in the world.

2 . INDIA

Now is the perfect time to strike India off your bucket list.

The Indian rupee has plunged five per cent in the past year against the Australian dollar, so it's pretty cheap to visit places like the Taj Mahal, the beaches of Goa, and the old British Raj hill stations of Shimla and Darjeeling.

India is one of those tourist destinations that has inexpensive internal flights, and where food is cheap too. All in all, India can be one of the best places in the world for an Aussie tourist's wallet.

3. SWITZERLAND

Aussies can visit the usually very pricey Switzerland, guilt-free. Picture: iStock

OK, Switzerland is not the cheapest holiday destination in the world, but the Swiss Franc has fallen by more than three per cent in the past year against the Australian dollar.

That means you can get cheaper deals on hotels, car hire and everything else.

Skiing in St Moritz? Taking a gondola up into the Alps? Picking up a nice watch? It's all better value than last year.

4. INDONESIA

A Bali holiday is always a good idea — and right now, it’s even better. Picture: iStock

Over the past year, the Indonesian rupiah has dropped by nearly six per cent against the dollar, which makes Indonesian one of the best cheap international destinations for Australians.

You could go on a quick shopping spree in Surabaya or Jakarta, or visit some of our closest relatives on an orang-utan tour. A cheap holiday in Bali sounds good too.

5. BRAZIL

There are massive bargains for Australian holiday-makers in Brazil.

In the past year the Brazilian real has dropped by nearly 13 per cent against the Australian dollar. That means huge bargains.

It's the perfect time to play volleyball with the scantily clad locals on Copacabana beach, or to start planning a visit to see the Rio Carnival.

6. ARGENTINA

Have you been tempted to see Argentina’s jaw-dropping Iguazu Falls? Now is the perfect time. Picture: iStock

You might start to call it a currency collapse, because the Argentine peso has fallen in value by nearly 40 per cent against the Aussie dollar in the past year.

The strength of the Australian dollar gives you the opportunity to explore the dramatic Iguazu Falls or to ride a horse across the grasslands of Patagonia.

7. NORWAY

Aussies should take advantage of a rare drop in prices in picture-perfect Norway. Picture: iStock

The Scandinavian countries are usually pretty expensive for Aussie tourists and Norway is no exception.

The good news is that the Aussie dollar has kept pace with the Norwegian krone in the past year, so while it might not be a cheap place for a holiday, you aren't going to feel you should have come here last year.

That trip to the fjords, seeing the aurora borealis and basking in the midnight sun? It's still possible!

This story originally appeared on Skyscanner.com.au and was republished with permission.