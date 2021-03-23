Menu
Seven people were assessed by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in Riverview on Monday night.
News

Seven people assessed after motorway crash

Lachlan Mcivor
23rd Mar 2021 10:00 AM
SEVEN people were assessed by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich overnight.

The two cars collided on the Warrego Highway off ramp on the Ipswich Motorway at Riverview about 9.30pm on Monday night.

Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions but the other five involved in the incident declined transport to hospital.

In a separate crash overnight, a man was taken to hospital in Brisbane after crashing into a tree in Redbank Plains.

Paramedics took him to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition after the single-vehicle crash on Duncan Street about 11.20pm.

