Seven parts ways with Manu Feildel

Manu Feildel's TV career could be coming to an end.

After signing with Channel 7 in 2010, the French chef's contract is set to expire later this month.

It comes after Seven axed Plate of Origin and My Kitchen Rules was "rested" after a lacklustre 2020 season.

"I'm at a time of my life now where I'm at the crossroad," Feildel told Nine newspapers. "Either TV is going to stop and I'm going to keep on going with my businesses that I've had or television is going to change its course. I'm at peace with whatever happens to me."

Plate of Origin was scrapped after just one season. Picture: Supplied/Seven

RELATED: Colin Fassnidge talks about his feud with Manu Feildel

Feildel will appear on the upcoming season of SAS Australia on Seven but has no future projects in the pipeline with the TV network. Instead, he's been chatting to other production companies about possible projects.

"That's the type of TV I want to do," he said. "There are smaller production companies not necessarily attached to a network that approached me for a few different ideas. They're great ideas and I want to be involved with them but, again, it's having the idea, producing it and then selling it that's the trick."

There is a glimmer of hope that Feildel could return to Seven at some stage. The network is keen to bring back My Kitchen Rules.

Last year the network's director of production, Andrew Backwell, told TV Tonight: "MKR will come back. We'll take it back to basics, we'll do a shorter run, we'll feature the elements that we know work in that show. I think over the years we expanded it to 50-episode runs. It needs to go back to basics, then we can extend it again later."

MKR: The Rivals starred Manu Feildel, Pete Evans and Colin Fassnidge.

RELATED: Jim Jefferies blasts Manu Feildel

Feildel told Nine newspapers that if the show was to return, he would be "happy to be a part of it".

"I've been part of it from the beginning, but I think we should have a new version. It needs to be rethought. It's like recipes - you can't do the same thing every day," he said.

While he'd happily return to MKR, Feildel made it clear he has no interest in opening another restaurant in Australia anytime soon.

"It's a very fickle business," he told Nine. "The margins are so small nowadays that you have a lot of work that you have to do to be successful."

Feildel is still busy though. His latest off-camera project is La Botanique, a multifunctional production, catering and event space that he's opened in the Sydney suburb of Botany.

Manu Feildel and his wife Clarissa Weerasena have opened a new venue called La Botanique which is located in Botany. Picture: Christian Gilles

Originally published as Seven parts ways with Manu Feildel