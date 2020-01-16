Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DAM DRY: Vanessa Southey and Russ Tindall near one of the dams on their Ridgelands property.
DAM DRY: Vanessa Southey and Russ Tindall near one of the dams on their Ridgelands property.
News

Seven out of nine dams run dry at Kynuna Lodge ... so far

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIDGELANDS property owners Russ Tindall and Vanessa Southey had not in 12 years had a dam without water - until this drought.

Now seven of their nine dams are dry and the two that do have water are almost out.

"This is the worst we've ever seen it," Mr Tindall said.

"Some of the older fellas are saying in the 80s it was pretty bad.

"But we've just had no rainfall."

Russ Tindall walks around one of the dry dams on his Ridgelands property. Photo Allan Reinikka.
Russ Tindall walks around one of the dry dams on his Ridgelands property. Photo Allan Reinikka.

The couple runs horses and cattle on their Hansen Rd property.

Things became so tough that Ms Southey had to recently return to the workforce.

"That was just to help pay the feed bill," Mr Tindall said.

"We've had to downsize massively because there's just no feed and no water."

Mr Tindall also operates Tindos Transport, carting hay and supplies to different parts of Central Queensland, to make ends meet.

He said once the remaining two dams ran dry they would have to look at buying a water truck, as paying for the resource to be carted was too expensive.

A drone shot from above Kynuna Lodge shows just how dry the parched land is. Photo Allan Reinikka.
A drone shot from above Kynuna Lodge shows just how dry the parched land is. Photo Allan Reinikka.

He supported a call for the construction of a main water pipeline to service the area.

"There's got to be some money spent on infrastructure here," he said.

"This is the 21st century.

"People out here are running businesses that employ people.

"We employ people too."

Ms Southey said she wasn't even worried about water for irrigation but just wanted it to keep stock alive.

She said the couple had secured a water allocation but had not been able to find a way to get the water to their property.

russ tindall
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Men give unbelievable reason for trespassing on Lockyer land

        premium_icon Men give unbelievable reason for trespassing on Lockyer land

        News Christine Watson wasn’t expecting guests at her semi-rural home. But the excuse the unwanted visitors gave her had Christine reaching for the phone.

        Court drops councillors’ unfair dismissal dispute

        premium_icon Court drops councillors’ unfair dismissal dispute

        News At the core of the case was whether councillors were considered Ipswich City...

        How Ipswich soldiers are helping victims on Kangaroo Island

        premium_icon How Ipswich soldiers are helping victims on Kangaroo Island

        News Ipswich soldiers have delivered fresh drinking water to the Kangaroo Island...

        Rain, thunderstorms set to hit over weekend

        premium_icon Rain, thunderstorms set to hit over weekend

        Weather Wet weather is predicted for the coming days.