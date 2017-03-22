Seven hospitalised in wet weather prang

Emergency crews attend a crash on Old Toowoomba Road at One Mile.

A TOTAL of seven people have been taken to hospital following a crash at a busy intersection amid heavy rain this afternoon.

Two vehicles collided at the corner of Old Toowoomba Rd and Lobb St at One Mile about 1.30pm, causing some delays for motorists in the usually busy area.

The crash occurred during a heavy shower. Several ambulances were on scene due to the relatively high number of patients, however, Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed that none of those involved have any serious injuries.

All patients have been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say there were some brief delays for motorists heading towards Leichhardt as the damaged vehicles were loaded onto the tow trucks, but the scene is now clear.