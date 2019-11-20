Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR SALE: There is a development approval in for a seven-day child care centre at 26-28 Lloyd George St, Eastern Heights.
FOR SALE: There is a development approval in for a seven-day child care centre at 26-28 Lloyd George St, Eastern Heights.
Property

7-day childcare development for sale in flash Ispwich suburb

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
20th Nov 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW child care centre is destined for one of Ipswich's most affluent suburbs - and it will be open seven days a week.

The former church block at 26-28 Lloyd George St, Eastern Heights has had development applications in place for several years for a 187 student child care centre.

The 5472sq m block, complete with approved development applications is set for auction on December 6, in Brisbane.

Ray White, Ipswich principal Warren Ramsey said it's the first of its kind in Ipswich and he expects it to be a hit with medical professionals.

"It's been approved and it's the first one in Ipswich that's been granted a seven day operation license," he said.

"The interesting thing about this one is the old church building there built in the 70s, early 80s, it can stay as part of the new build."

FOR SALE: There is a development approval in for a seven-day child care centre at 26-28 Lloyd George St, Eastern Heights.
FOR SALE: There is a development approval in for a seven-day child care centre at 26-28 Lloyd George St, Eastern Heights.

So far Mr Ramsey has had inquiry from Melbourne, Brisbane and several local developers.

"It's probably the least saturated area in Ipswich, it's a good little neck of the woods to be building one," he said.

"The big draw card is all the shift workers around Ipswich, it's going to be attractive if someone does jump in this build this thing."

"It's got a captive audience, if people have shift work or work weekends, it will be real handy and it's close to the medical precinct."

The former church site was owned by the Anglican Church Southern Queensland and was sold for development in 2017, for $775,441, according to CoreLogic RP Data.

The site neighbours a new aged care facility and also has 48 car parks.

The property will go under the hammer on December 6, at level 26 111 Eagle St, Brisbane.

More Stories

Show More
child care centre development real estate
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding split locked in for nightmare traffic jam spot

        premium_icon Funding split locked in for nightmare traffic jam spot

        News MP Jim Madden says public consultation will start now that the state and federal governments have finally agreed on an split.

        Exciting farmers market creates paddock to plate experience

        premium_icon Exciting farmers market creates paddock to plate experience

        News Shoppers will be able to buy direct from our region’s farmers and craftspeople

        ‘Young idiot’ fails to shake past weed addiction

        premium_icon ‘Young idiot’ fails to shake past weed addiction

        News A father made drastic life changes to get away from drugs, but they didn’t keep him...

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family.