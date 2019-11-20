7-day childcare development for sale in flash Ispwich suburb

FOR SALE: There is a development approval in for a seven-day child care centre at 26-28 Lloyd George St, Eastern Heights.

A NEW child care centre is destined for one of Ipswich's most affluent suburbs - and it will be open seven days a week.

The former church block at 26-28 Lloyd George St, Eastern Heights has had development applications in place for several years for a 187 student child care centre.

The 5472sq m block, complete with approved development applications is set for auction on December 6, in Brisbane.

Ray White, Ipswich principal Warren Ramsey said it's the first of its kind in Ipswich and he expects it to be a hit with medical professionals.

"It's been approved and it's the first one in Ipswich that's been granted a seven day operation license," he said.

"The interesting thing about this one is the old church building there built in the 70s, early 80s, it can stay as part of the new build."

So far Mr Ramsey has had inquiry from Melbourne, Brisbane and several local developers.

"It's probably the least saturated area in Ipswich, it's a good little neck of the woods to be building one," he said.

"The big draw card is all the shift workers around Ipswich, it's going to be attractive if someone does jump in this build this thing."

"It's got a captive audience, if people have shift work or work weekends, it will be real handy and it's close to the medical precinct."

The former church site was owned by the Anglican Church Southern Queensland and was sold for development in 2017, for $775,441, according to CoreLogic RP Data.

The site neighbours a new aged care facility and also has 48 car parks.

The property will go under the hammer on December 6, at level 26 111 Eagle St, Brisbane.