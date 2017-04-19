7 crafty things to do during the Ipswich Festival

Ipswich celebrates multiculturalism with the Global Fiesta, held as part of the Ipswich Festival. Roushini Devi helped to brighten up the day with Geeshani Imbulpipiya, 10. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

ArtBeat

Take the whole family to experience the Ipswich arts scene and participate in a range of free workshops.

WHEN: Saturday May 6, 1-5pm.

WHERE: d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich.

MORE INFO: click here

Creative Kidz

Get creative as you dive into the many exciting free workshops on offer including plaster painting, clay play, lantern making, weaving arty brooches, junky puppets, funky flying fish and more.

WHEN: Saturday May 6, 1-5.30pm

WHERE: Ipswich City Mall

Marquees were decorated with hanging paper lanterns. Jarred Sferruzzi

Global fiesta

Create your own Hawaiian lei, musical instrument, celebration mask, Chinese lantern or tribal necklace at the Global kid's Village. enjoy investing a drum song, learn the ancient art of paper cutting, receive a henna tattoo or get an African hair braid.

WHEN: Saturday May 13, 2-8pm

WHERE: Queens Park, Ipswich.

Kids go wild lantern installation

Cuddly koalas, playful platypus, rocking rock wallabies and outrageous eucalypts all come alive at the lantern installation made from recycled materials.

Ipswich's wonderful plant and animal species are featured at this iconic species lantern line on Bradfield Bridge.

WHEN: May 4 to May 14

WHERE: Bradfield Bridge, Ipswich

Ipswich Art Gallery Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO exhibition and kids school holiday activities. Sebastian Bodeker, 7, and Elijah Bodeker, 5, of Redbank Plains. David Nielsen

Towers of tomorrow

Explore the line-up of astonishing scale-model constructions by Ryan McNaught. As a brick-wielding visitor you can add your own mini-architectural wonder to the skyline.

WHEN: Until Sunday July 9, 1.5 hour sessions from 10am daily.

WHERE: Ipswich Art Gallery

COST: $5 a person, kids under 2 are free.

MORE INFO: Book here

\"Botanica\" - an exhibition by Hervey Bay Spinners Weavers and Fibre Artists at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery. Alistair Brightman

Spindle spinning with the Spinners and weavers

Discover the variety of fibres to spin and create innovative yarns like cotton, wool, alpaca, silk, hair, threads and bast fibre, then try your hand at spinning a thread with a simple hand spindle.

WHEN: Thursday May 11, 9am-2pm.

WHERE: Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1021 Redbank Plains Rd, New Chum.

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

The Woolly Mammoths Craft Group

Join in the fun and laughter at the Woolly Mammoths Craft Group and travel through new challenges in the world of crafting. Bring along your current creations and share your ideas with others.

WHEN: Thursday May 11 and Saturday May 10am-1pm.

WHERE: Arts and Crafts Cottage, 2 West Street, Ipswich. Top of Town.

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Book here