Sadistic ‘blood rituals’ alleged at circus

SEVEN members of a western Sydney circus training school have been charged over the alleged sadistic sexual and physical abuse of three young boys under the age of eight.

Four women, two men, and a teenage girl will face 127 charges relating to the alleged ongoing abuse of the boys, who were known to them, between 2014 and 2016 in the Blue Mountains.

Police will allege the abuse by some members of the group included sadistic "blood rituals", The Daily Telegraph reports.

The seven people are connected to The Arcade Circus, a business based in Katoomba, about 100km west of Sydney's CBD, according to the Telegraph.

The circus training school offers all ages classes in juggling, aerial skills, acrobatics and unicycle riding and describes itself online as "a family friendly environment".

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Baillieu in July last year to investigate the reports.

As a result of these extensive investigations, police arrested seven people at various Sydney homes in Katoomba, Canterbury, and Wentworthville on Monday.

It boasted online of its programs for a wide range of young people - and offering "one on one" tuition.

"The class sizes are smaller than usual so one on one training can still be provided to every student throughout the lesson. All students are treated as equals and every student will feel welcome from their first day."

The circus school owner and carer, Therese Ann Cook, 58, is listed to appear in Penrith Local Court later this morning.

She has been charged with 43 offences, including aggravated sexual assault of a child under 10, sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and aggravated kidnapping. Court listings show an AVO against her has also been sought on behalf of a minor.

Ms Cook stated on an online profile she started The Arcade Circus in 2009 and believed she was "tragically lost from the back of a travelling circus truck shortly after birth".

On its Facebook site the circus described its origins as a "somewhat chaotic and messy living room, in Katoomba. Furniture was pushed out of the way for circus training, spills and tumbles. Love of circus flourished and so began The Arcade Circus."

It said: "The Arcade Circus acknowledges and celebrates the many diverse ways of being and creates a supportive space for all to explore the circus arts.

The Arcade Circus offers opportunity to learn and master circus skills in an environment balanced with circus fun and discipline."

It invited new members to join with them on their "curious circus journey".

A 17-year-old girl was charged with eight counts of aggravated sexual assault in company, aggravated kidnapping, and producing child abuse material.

An 18-year-old Katoomba man was charged with 42 offences, including kidnapping, sexual intercourse with a child under 10, and common assault.

A 20-year Old Canterbury woman was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping take person in company and commit serious indictable offence, two counts of common assault, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All three people were refused bail to appear at a children's court today.

A 26-year-old Katoomba woman was charged with 13 offences, including aggravated sex assault in company, and detain for advantage. She was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

A 29-year Canterbury woman was charged with five counts of aggravated sexual assault in company deprive liberty, and three counts of common assault. She was refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court today.

A 52-year-old Katoomba man was charged three counts of aggravated sexual assault in company (child under 10), male child abuse material, and use child under 14 to make child abuse material. He was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

Calls to The Arcade Circus went unanswered this morning. Investigations under Strike Force Baillieu are continuing.