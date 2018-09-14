'Home invasion': Seven brown snakes in seven days in Ipswich

SNAKE catcher Brandon Wilkinson has come across seven highly dangerous Brown snakes at Ipswich homes in the past week.

He said unseasonably warm and dry conditions had lured snakes out of hiding weeks ahead of the spring breeding season which normally started in early September.

Eastern Brown snake in pantry: This snake was found in a Redbank home

Mr Wilkinson has removed more than 20 snakes this season from homes at Brassall, Karalee, Redbank and Wacol and 10 of those were Brown snakes.

One of them was more than 2.2m long.

"The start to this season has been absolutely hectic, we have seen more Eastern Browns than any other species," he said. Last year we had only seen one Eastern Brown snake for all of September and it wasn't until the end of October that we saw a few more.

Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson caught this Eastern Brown snake in a pantry at Redbank. Contributed

"The start of spring is normally when breeding season kicks off. Snakes could be everywhere at this time of year and they are going to live in and around gardens and back yards."

Mr Wilkinson said it was important for families to keep their yards tidy to reduce the number of places where snakes could hide.

"They should call a professional and it makes our jobs easier if they can keep an eye on it," he said.