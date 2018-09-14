Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson caught this Eastern Brown snake in a pantry at Redbank.
Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson caught this Eastern Brown snake in a pantry at Redbank. Contributed
Environment

'Home invasion': Seven brown snakes in seven days in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
14th Sep 2018 12:51 PM | Updated: 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SNAKE catcher Brandon Wilkinson has come across seven highly dangerous Brown snakes at Ipswich homes in the past week.

He said unseasonably warm and dry conditions had lured snakes out of hiding weeks ahead of the spring breeding season which normally started in early September.

Mr Wilkinson has removed more than 20 snakes this season from homes at Brassall, Karalee, Redbank and Wacol and 10 of those were Brown snakes.

One of them was more than 2.2m long.

"The start to this season has been absolutely hectic, we have seen more Eastern Browns than any other species," he said. Last year we had only seen one Eastern Brown snake for all of September and it wasn't until the end of October that we saw a few more.

Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson caught this Eastern Brown snake in a pantry at Redbank.
Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson caught this Eastern Brown snake in a pantry at Redbank. Contributed

"The start of spring is normally when breeding season kicks off. Snakes could be everywhere at this time of year and they are going to live in and around gardens and back yards."

Mr Wilkinson said it was important for families to keep their yards tidy to reduce the number of places where snakes could hide.

"They should call a professional and it makes our jobs easier if they can keep an eye on it," he said.

Related Items

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Family finds brown snake hiding in pantry

    premium_icon VIDEO: Family finds brown snake hiding in pantry

    Environment 'I was down on all fours with my head in the pantry when I came face to face with an Eastern Brown'

    • 14th Sep 2018 12:46 PM
    10 things to do this weekend

    10 things to do this weekend

    News What's on in Ipswich and surrounds

    • 14th Sep 2018 1:00 PM
    Why grand final hopefuls need to keep positive

    premium_icon Why grand final hopefuls need to keep positive

    Hockey Extra motivation for Hancocks to beat champions Wests

    • 14th Sep 2018 12:55 PM
    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    Weather Expect weekend highs in the 30s for much of the state

    • 14th Sep 2018 12:33 PM

    Local Partners