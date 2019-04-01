Business
Seven quick facts ahead of Costco's opening
COSTCO FAST FACTS:
- Costco, Bundamba will be the supermarket giant's eleventh Australian location, and second in Queensland.
- The warehouse includes a tyre centre, an optical centre, a hearing aid centre and food court, with approximately 13,750sq m of floor area and 825 parking spaces.
- Costco Bundamba features Queensland's second petrol station. Customers will need a Costco membership to shop and purchase fuel at the fuel-station. The company will offer E10, 98 Unleaded and Diesel at this 24-bowser Costco fuel station.
- New members can sign up online at Costco.com.au.
- Annual Costco membership costs $55 for businesses and $60 for individuals.
- Opening week coupons have specials on every-day essentials.
- Also opening "wow" items, including unique, high-end items available exclusively at the warehouse opening for members to buy.