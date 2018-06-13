Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

'Rigid, soft and flexible': A guide to plastic recycling

13th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

PLASTIC is one of the first items mentioned in any discussions about recyclables, but it is the one aspect residents are most confused about

Works, Parks and Sport Committee Acting Chairperson Cr David Morrison said there were many variations of plastic - but the key word was "rigid".

Rigid plastics refer to plastics that are relatively inflexible, like milk bottles, and are not easily broken, like harder plastics, such as CD cases.

"Our new 12-month contract with Visy Recycling specifies rigid plastic. Definitely not soft and flexible plastics like plastic bags, cling wrap, the inner plastic packaging for biscuits, frozen vegetable packets," Cr Morrison said.

Accepted: milk bottles, soft drink bottles, cordial bottles, shampoo bottles, cleaning product bottles, hair care product containers, liquid soap and moisturiser pump packs, cooking oil containers, ice cream containers with lid on, juice bottles, margarine containers with lid on, sauce bottles, salad dressing bottles, yoghurt tubs.

Not accepted: CD cases, chip packets, razors, plastic strapping, toothpaste tubes, polystyrene meat trays, plastic bags, cling wrap, or soft plastic food packaging, fruit/ veg punnets and meat trays.

Go to www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/recycling or phone 38106666.

ipswich city council recycling visy
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Samsung Galaxy tablet to sweeten QT digital deal

    Samsung Galaxy tablet to sweeten QT digital deal

    News NOTHING sweetens an already great deal like getting a new Samsung tablet thrown in on top.

    From Germany with love, Peter the cat finds new home

    premium_icon From Germany with love, Peter the cat finds new home

    Pets & Animals Beloved feline's story found in Germany

    Supashock on Land 400 combat contracts

    premium_icon Supashock on Land 400 combat contracts

    Business It has been designed for Rheinmetall's logistic vehicle

    • 13th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
    Tragic crash leads mum to offer support to grieving parents

    premium_icon Tragic crash leads mum to offer support to grieving parents

    News Death of son leaves big hole in Ipswich mum's heart.

    • 13th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners