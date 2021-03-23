SES volunteers called to action amid widespread flooding

IT has been a busy few months for Ipswich’s dedicated SES volunteers and they have been called into action once again as heavy rain falls across the city and the Bremer River starts to rise.

Their hard work and expertise isn’t just needed close to home.

Members of the Ipswich City State Emergency Service Unit have headed across the border to assist emergency service workers in Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour as flooding devastates New South Wales.

Local SES volunteers headed down to New South Wales on Sunday.

Local controller Emilea Salonen said volunteers have been kept on their toes since the Halloween hail storms battered the city in October.

A consistent flow of service requests had come through over the past couple of days, just as they have over the past four months.

“We’re sitting at about 50 but that count is rising over the course of the day,” Ms Salonen said on Tuesday morning.

“Some of them are repeat requests from Springfield Lakes and Rosewood which were damaged from the October event.



“It’s looking pretty evenly spread across the (Ipswich City Council area). It doesn’t look like any specific pockets have been impacted.

“Rain has been pretty evenly spread. The furthest western job was in Grandchester (on Monday) and furthest east was in Camira. It’s been pretty well everywhere.”



Two crews made up of six members from Ipswich’s four SES groups left for New South Wales early on Sunday morning and are expected back on Wednesday.

Ms Salonen said despite concerns from some members of the public, there was still plenty of personnel and equipment on hand to deal with Ipswich’s wet weather this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a moderate flood warning on Tuesday morning for the Bremer River and Warrill Creek as rain continues to fall.

Ms Salonen said it is important to be prepared for flooding as sandbagging can be ineffective if water has already entered your home.

If your home is at risk of flooding it is important to plan ahead by sourcing your own sandbags, digging trenches and fixing any poor drainage issues.

Requests for the SES to sandbag your property may not be answered as it is very time, resource and personnel intensive, and not the most effective measure when water is already entering a home.

In major flooding events sandbag collection points may be established.

“We’re seeing a lot of requests for sandbags due to overland flow and the heavy deluge and poor drainage,” she said.

“We’re doing our best to prioritise requests.

“We’re looking after the elderly and the disabled who are unable to help themselves.”

Ms Salonen said as the ground starts to get soggy trees might be uprooted in the wet weather and it was best to call the SES when one is blocking access to a home or if it’s fallen on top of one.

“If it’s fallen over roads it’s best to call council or (the Department of Transport and Main Roads),” she said.

“People need to be really careful of power lines.

“If it’s flooded, forget it. It’s not work risking it.

“Volunteers are working really hard at work all day and then after work they’re responding to requests for help. We want to thank people for their patience.”



Follow Ipswich City Council’s disaster dashboard for information on local road closures here.

