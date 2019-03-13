SES SOS: We want more members

Tanisha Lewis, senior field operations and Emilea Salonen, local controller at SES Ipswich are looking for volunteers.

IPSWICH'S State Emergency Services branch is putting the call out to all locals: it need members who are looking for an active lifestyle and not afraid of the tough jobs.

Tanisha Lewis, senior field operations said the experience is tough, seeing people in some of the hardest emotional places in their lives, but ultimately rewarding.

"Last month I was deployed to Townsville to help in the flood-affected areas," she said.

"It was hectic, the whole thing. As we were flying over, it was a week after (the floods) the town was inundated but there were bright blue skies.

"Our main goal was unfortunately to pull all these peoples' belongings out of their houses. I've done it once before in Logan and it's a huge awakening.

"You're taking these peoples' lives out and popping it on the side of the road.

"Everyone was so grateful though... people were coming up and shaking my hand and thanking me (at the local shopping centre).

"It's just great. I can't speak for other volunteers but I've worked alongside Ipswich members and the gratitude we get from the public is all we need."

Local controller Emilea Salolen was a born volunteer. She met SES members while volunteering for another organisation at Schoolies and now the organisation is her life.

Now Ms Salolen has a focus on bolstering Ipswich's ranks with active volunteers who want to get involved with the 'tough parts of the job'.

"We're really looking for people who want to lead an active lifestyle and lead a hands-on with our operational functions," she said.

"Things like working safely at heights, chainsaws, flood boats, people that are really looking to get out in the field.

"We are looking for people that can dedicate a bit of time but we are flexible with how that works.

Applicants have to go through a survey and then there are two intakes in May and July. Big training sessions are held on the weekend, with general trainings running on Monday and Wednesday.

"As much as people we encourage people to be actively involved in training and operations there's certainly no minimum requirement ... you don't have to be at every training session, we are fairly flexible," she said.

"The more time you have to dedicate to your learning process and your up-skilling the more you'll be able to get back, you'll get as much out as you put into it."

Ms Salolen said recently Ipswich members have assisted in high-profile Brisbane and Somerset search missions.

"The satisfaction with providing a family member with that support and the knowledge someone is out there looking for their loved one, people are so grateful."

For more information on how to join the local SES take the recruitment survey or visit its Facebook page.