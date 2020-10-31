SES receives more than 1000 calls after massive storm damage

STATE Emergency Service personnel are being called into Ipswich from across southeast Queensland following Saturday afternoon’s storms.

Springfield Lakes was the worst hit suburb in the region, with 1500 homes losing power and at least three homes losing their roofs.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said Rosewood and Willowbank residents also reported severe hail damage.

“At the moment we are trying to assess how many homes have been left uninhabitable,” Cr Harding said.

It is understood that in the Springfield Lakes area alone, that number could be in the hundreds.

Hail damage in Springfield Lakes. Picture: Rob Taylor

Several homes had huge hail smash tiles and enter homes though the ceiling.

Those with solar panels also reported losses.

Cr Harding said Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was working to conduct rapid assessment of damage to properties, but called on people to be patient, as it would take some time to get to all homes.

“I think we have been somewhat lucky because even though we had hail up to 7cm across, we did not have the same powerful winds that we saw last Sunday,” she said.