Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hail damage in Springfield Lakes. Picture: Zach Berry
Hail damage in Springfield Lakes. Picture: Zach Berry
News

SES receives more than 1000 calls after massive storm damage

Andrew Korner
31st Oct 2020 8:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

STATE Emergency Service personnel are being called into Ipswich from across southeast Queensland following Saturday afternoon’s storms.

Springfield Lakes was the worst hit suburb in the region, with 1500 homes losing power and at least three homes losing their roofs.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said Rosewood and Willowbank residents also reported severe hail damage.

“At the moment we are trying to assess how many homes have been left uninhabitable,” Cr Harding said.

It is understood that in the Springfield Lakes area alone, that number could be in the hundreds.

Hail damage in Springfield Lakes. Picture: Rob Taylor
Hail damage in Springfield Lakes. Picture: Rob Taylor

Several homes had huge hail smash tiles and enter homes though the ceiling.

Those with solar panels also reported losses.

Cr Harding said Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was working to conduct rapid assessment of damage to properties, but called on people to be patient, as it would take some time to get to all homes.

“I think we have been somewhat lucky because even though we had hail up to 7cm across, we did not have the same powerful winds that we saw last Sunday,” she said.

ipswich storm damage ipswich weather springfield lakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich candidates hit it off on campaign trail

        Premium Content Ipswich candidates hit it off on campaign trail

        News Labor incumbent Jennifer Howard is waiting nervously as counting begins in Ipswich

        Madden opponent ‘quietly confident’ in Ipswich West

        Premium Content Madden opponent ‘quietly confident’ in Ipswich West

        News LNP candidate for Ipswich West Chris Green says voters have expressed frustration...

        Large hailstones batter Ipswich as multiple storms hit

        Premium Content Large hailstones batter Ipswich as multiple storms hit

        News Hail has already been reported west of Ipswich, with multiple storm cells on the...

        GC Hockey division 2 women’s grand final

        Premium Content GC Hockey division 2 women’s grand final

        Hockey WATCH LIVE: Burleigh v Mudgeeraba division 2 women’s grand final