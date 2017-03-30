SES, firefighters at ready as flood looms

IPSWICH City Council and local State Emergency Service teams are preparing for possible flooding today and tomorrow.

The council held a special meeting yesterday afternoon, with predictions that the region could be hit with 200mm of rain in the next 24-48 hours.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said residents in known flash flooding areas are urged to be prepared.

"A timely reminder for residents in known flash flooding and low lying flood-prone areas is to be alert and prepared for this wet weather event," he said.

"All residents should keep themselves informed about the latest forecasts and warnings."

Council's emergency dashboard said normal precautionary checks were being carried out..

"This includes checking of known drainage hotspots, routine checks on the large detention basins, ensuring availability of operational staff and establishing agreed communication with external advisory agencies such as the BoM, EWN and SEQ Water

"Council's flood-monitoring team is closely watching the event and further updates will be provided as information comes to hand."

Rural firefighting brigades across Ipswich and surrounding areas are also gearing up for what could be a busy few days.

Crews who were on stand-by to head up north for the Cyclone Debbie recovery were now likely to be required here.

Visit council's Emergency Management Dashboard for the latest information - http://emd.ipswich.qld.gov.au/