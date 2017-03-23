SES, council campaign to upgrade notorious floodway

TAKE CARE: Scenic Rim SES local controller Jeff McConnell, Cr Rick Stanfield and fire and rescue station officer for Scenic Rim Peter Gyory are urging people not to drive through flooded roads. They are pictured at Teviot Brook crossing at Coulson.

THE frequency of flooding at a notorious section of Ipswich-Boonah Rd has been a problem for years.

Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen will advocate for an upgrade to the road at a mayoral delegation in Canberra this week.

The council is calling on both the State and Federal governments to step up and provide funding for the road.

SES Scenic Rim local controller SES Jeff McConnell backed the council decision, saying Couslon was a notorious problem area for emergency services.

"I want to thank council for getting on with the upgrade because it does effect emergency services and the SES. Hopefully the State Government will assist," he said.

"Coulson is a problem area for us. It's a major thoroughfare for people getting to Beaudesert to Boonah or the Gold Coast

"Having that no longer as a flood area will save SES and QFES from coming out."

The SES local controller of six years said the 'if it's flooded forget it' message wasn't getting through.

"I don't know why people drive through flood waters. It is absolutely frustrating," he said. "Although it may only look like a small bit of water you don't know what's happened underneath.

"The road can get washed out underneath and people don't take that into account.

"Never enter flood water, nothing is that important to risk your life."

Mr McConnell said if drivers could avoid travelling in heavy rain and storms, they should.

"If not, seek alternate routes," he said.

"If Coulson or Teviot Brook is closed there are alternatives. You can go up through Ipswich and come through Peak Crossing or go through Rathdowney to get to Boonah."

Boonah-Beaudesert Road was closed again on Tuesday following heavy rainfall across the Teviot Brook catchment.

"I share the community's frustration in relation to the disruption caused by the closure of this State road due to flooding," Cr Christensen said.

"It is a vital connection for the Scenic Rim and closures like (Tuesday) have serious economic consequences."

Other projects agenda for the Council of Mayors delegation include:

Funding of vital upgrades to the Mount Lindesay Highway

Progression of the south-east Queensland sections of the Inland Rail Project to further unlock the potential of the Bromelton State Development Area

Support for an south-east Queensland regional Timber Bridge Replacement Program to assist with the renewal of ageing infrastructure