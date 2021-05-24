Servo out of action after vehicle hits fuel bowser
A SERVICE station at Haigslea will remain closed for the day after a woman reportedly suffered a medical condition before crashing her car into a fuel bowser.
It was about 8.30am on Monday when a large-scale emergency response raced to California Farms at Haigslea, eastbound off the Warrego Hwy, following reports of a single-vehicle incident.
Firefighters, paramedics and police arrived on scene just before 9am.
It is understood workers at the store had already disconnected fuel supply to the site as a precaution.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said crews carried out safety checks on the area upon arrival.
LOCAL NEWS: Man dies after tractor rollover on farm
He said the fuel bowser sustained structural damage and was further isolated as a result.
He said the service station would be closed to the public for 24 hours as repair works got under way.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed one patient at the scene.
It is understood she was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS
Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.