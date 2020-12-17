Servo first step in plans for huge future development

Swanbank Industrial Park Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct a service station with three fast food outlets on a 9.3ha site at Swanbank.

A NEW service station complex is proposed as the first step of a planned industrial and business development to service one of the state’s top growth hot spots.

Swanbank Industrial Park Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct the servo with three fast food outlets on a 9.3ha site at Swanbank.

The site, which is listed as 7003 Unnamed Rd, adjoins the Centenary Highway and highway link road Wesley Way and is close to the Swanbank Enterprise Park.

The applicant operates a sand extraction business on the site and a wood mulching and composting operation is operated on-site by Wood Mulching Industries Pty Ltd.

The service station development will be 14,760m2 in total with 1,115m2 gross floor area.

Three fast food outlets with two drive-through components and a service station with an ancillary shop are proposed.

A total of 101 carparking spaces are planned.

It is planned to develop the site in two stages with the food outlets following the construction of the servo, which is proposed to run 24 hours a day.

“The site also has an important role as a transitional industrial place given its location between the Swanbank Power Station buffer area, Investa industrial development and the Swanbank landfill site,” the application notes.

“(It is close to the) emerging residential areas including the Eden’s Crossing to the northeast, Providence estate to the southeast and (the) large masterplanned community in the southern Ripley Valley (Ecco Ripley).

“Through redevelopment of the subject site, SIP, will help to implement their vision to transition their 75 hectare land to establish a renewable energies bio-precinct, industrial and business precincts and a transport and logistics orientated precinct including a range of services and businesses to support the surrounding Springfield and Ripley residential developments.”

A truck parking area will be provided adjacent to the rear boundary of the site.

The service station will accommodate cars with four bowsers and heavy vehicles with one bowser.

“Indoor dining is proposed in the interim with outdoor dining restricted until it can be demonstrated that air quality and noise standards are met or upon the commencement of the enclosed biogas/composting facility use which is currently subject to approval, whichever comes first,” the application notes.

The application notes the future vision Swanbank Industrial Park Pty Ltd has for its land.

It wants to establish a range of businesses and “industrial employment opportunities” including commercial, services, trades, large retail, technology development, industrial, warehousing and transport.

“(It plans to) provide a catalyst for transformation of Queensland’s recycling and waste industries through establishment of world-class ‘clean’ biogas technology,” the application notes.

“A preliminary approval for a variation request is expected to be lodged with council in the near future.

“The proposed land use pattern is envisaged to transition from lower impact uses including

warehousing in the northern and northeastern portion of SIP’s broader site (nearest to emerging residential development) to a range of medium and special industry uses in the southwestern parts of the site.”

‘Precinct A’ would support transport and logistics businesses and be anchored by the proposed service station as well as fast food businesses, a tavern, retail spaces and trade services.

‘Precinct B’ would provide large retail, building services and other trade services for the rapidly growing population in Springfield and Ripley.

