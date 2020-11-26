Servo complex with fast food, 120-place child care proposed

A complex featuring a childcare centre, service station, car wash and two fast food outlets has been proposed on land at 53 Robertson Rd, Raceview.

A COMMERCIAL complex featuring a childcare centre, service station, car wash and two fast food outlets has been proposed in Ipswich.

Your Realty Pty Ltd submitted the development application to Ipswich City Council to build the facility on land at 53 Robertson Rd, Raceview.

The site adjoins a church to the west, a large single dwelling site to the east and major Energex substation, workshop and office facility to the south.

Two fast food outlets are proposed, including drive through facilities, with a total retail area of 800 sqm.

A service station with six bowsers, 300 sqm shop and a car wash are all proposed fronting Robertson Rd.

A 120-place childcare centre, with a floor area of 1,158 sqm and outdoor play area of 841 sqm is also planned for the rear of the site.

“The developer has received strong expressions of interest from a national fast food chain to operate on the subject site in catering to the Raceview and surrounding community, with discussions being held with a number of operators for the service station,” the application notes.

“The proposed development will offer access from Robertson Rd, amplifying convenience and accessibility for motorists and the surrounding community.

“The subject site offers exposure for the fast food outlets and fuel retailing facility to Robertson Road and builds on the existing Grange Road convenience centre.”

