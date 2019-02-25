Servo cameras roll as teen spends up on stolen card

A VETERINARY business discovered a staff bankcard was used to buy fuel and other items within hours of it going missing

Police tracked the spending to Ipswich teenager Shieka Anderson.

A court heard Anderson was also involved in the disappearance of a former friend's motorbike from a shed.

Anderson, 18, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of committing fraud to dishonestly gain a benefit in May 2018; receiving tainted property on March 4; and failing to appear in court.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the owner of the stolen card used it at 11.30am to buy petrol at Highfields, Toowoomba.

Two hours later the bankcard was noticed as missing, with the owner telling police she was unable to cancel it until the bank opened the next day. In that time, it was illegally used twice at Brassall at two service stations. The frauds at 8.20pm and at 8.27pm were committed at separate businesses on the same street.

The first amount involved goods valued at $95.20, and the second $40.99.

CCTV footage showed a female - later identified as Anderson - using the card.

Anderson was not arrested and charged until December 29. She initially denied any involvement.

The other charge related to a motorcycle stolen from Thagoona on March 4.

Police said there was no evidence to suggest Anderson was the one who stole the Yamaha 250.

However, a witness saw a male riding away on the bike with a young female and male running behind.

CCTV from Thagoona rail station showed Anderson exit the train at 9.40am that day.

Defence lawyer Jason Voight said Anderson knew the owner of the motorbike but she was not the one who stole it.

"She instructs she had an addiction to ice but is drug-free now," Mr Voight said.

Anderson was placed on 12-month probation order and ordered to pay restitution to Heritage Bank.