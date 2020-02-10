Serving up meals for the community

Three Springfield businesses have partnered together with Westside Community Care to deliver meals to families in the community in need.

The initiative known as Gift A Meal, Pay It Forward allows members of the Springfield community to donate a meal in advance to someone in need by purchasing a Gift A Meal, Pay It Forward voucher at one of the three participating businesses.

Once the vouchers are purchased they are then given to Westside Community Care to distribute to families doing it tough.

Mr Cutcliffe first started the initiative after BLVD Restaurant offered to give away a free meal every week.

“So, BLVD Restaurant was the first to donate a meal and then we had Pizzeria La Prima said they would also help out,” Mr Cutcliffe said.

“So, we actually have three businesses that do it with Two Butchers who give away meals from their businesses every week.”

The program runs differently across the three businesses with BLVD offering a dine in option for their business while Pizzeria La Prima and Two Butchers offer takeaway.

Two Butchers also donates one dollar from each meal sold to Westside Community Care.

“Two Butchers donate a roast and I didn’t realise that they actually cook it and then give it away,” Mr Cutcliffe said.

The initiative is supported by local businesses who buy the vouchers and Lole’s Barbershop and Orion Family Physiotherapy were the most recent businesses to participate in the initiative.

Westside Community Care gives away hundreds of meals a week and delivers meals to people.

“We do a free food giveaway everyday at 11 o’clock and we got out to foodbanks every day except Friday, and sometimes we even go to people’s houses and cook them a meal” Mr Cutcliffe said.

“There’s a lot of people struggling – it’s one thing to give people the ingredients but it’s another thing to have someone cook a meal for you,” Mr Cutcliffe said.

“Two Butchers have been great at promoting the initiative to the community as well.

“Most of the support for giving away meals comes from individuals and local businesses.”

Westside Community Care are after people and local businesses who might be able to donate to the initiative.