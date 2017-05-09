24°
Support for Ipswich parents using ice 'a major issue'

Helen Spelitis
| 9th May 2017 10:07 AM Updated: 12:18 PM

FAMILIES struggling with ice addiction need better access to support services, says the industry's peak body.

Drug use, particularly ice or methamphetamine, has overtaken alcohol when it comes to referrals to Ipswich Alcohol and Other Drugs Services, with numbers doubling since September 2013. 

Now it has been revealed that increase in drug use is having an impact on children's safety across the state. 

The difference between ice, base and speed is that ice is the most pure form of methamphetamine. Source: drugs.health.gov.au
QLD Network of Alcohol and other Drug Agencies, CEO Rebecca Lang says Queensland Child Safety officers have limited options when trying to connect parents abusing substances with support services.

Her organisation represents 44 others in the industry and her comments follow the release of new State Government data which revealed 127 Ipswich children known to the Child Protection system had a parent using ice.

Those figures came from the first year-long study on the topic which also found 60 per cent of affected children were under five-years-old and that neglect was the most common form of abuse.

Ms Lang says more work needs to be done to connect families with treatment options.

"Treatment for problematic methamphetamine use is not that different to treatment of other types of alcohol or drug use, with the difference at times being that longer treatment is required, due to the potential for a protracted withdrawal syndrome," she said.

"Child Safety Officers have limited options for referral when they identify parents who are experiencing problematic substance use.

Fast Facts:

  • Smoking ice is more addictive than most other forms of drug use
  • Among meth/amphetamine users, the use of ice (also known as crystal) has more than doubled, from 22% to 50% between 2010-2013
  • Ice can cause paranoia and hallucinations. This is called methamphetamine psychosis
  • Ice is notoriously associated with violence. It increases the fight or flight reaction which can make people respond more aggressively to situations where they feel threatened

"We need to do better in linking these parents with treatment appropriate to the severity of the issue.

"It could be as simple as providing appropriate childcare options so that parents can seek non-residential treatment, or increasing the number of residential places where parents can take their children with them."

QNADA members provide drug education and information, early intervention, outreach, withdrawal management, residential rehabilitation, psychosocial and medical treatment, relapse prevention, justice diversion and social inclusion.

If you or someone you know has identified that help is needed for problematic alcohol and other drug use, please contact the Alcohol and Drug Information Service on 1800 177 833. 

They provide a free 24 hour/7 day counselling, information and referral service for anyone with concerns about their own or someone else's use of alcohol or other drugs. This is an anonymous and confidential service. 

Emerging Ipswich 'ice corridor' putting kids at risk

AN EMERGING ice corridor across the Ipswich region is putting children at risk.  

New data has revealed one in every three children in the need of state protection during 2016 had a parent using the drug ice with neglect listed as the most common form of child abuse.  

The latest Child Safety performance data shows 20 children at Ipswich North had a parent using ice along with 16 at Ipswich South.   

At Springfield, 37 children in need of protection had a parent using ice.  

The trend has been labelled "alarming" by the State Government which says Queensland parents known to the child protection system now use ice more often than alcohol.  

>>Read full story

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  child safety drugs ice ipswich

127 Ipswich children at risk of abuse

