Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifeflight Toowoomba rescue.
Lifeflight Toowoomba rescue. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Seriously injured motorbike crash victim airlifted

4th Mar 2019 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was seriously injured after being involved in a crash with two motorbikes in a forest area north of Gatton.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the woman, aged in her 20s, at 3.15pm yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the woman before the aeromedical crew arrived.

Due of the location of the crash, it was decided LifeFlight's critical care doctor and flight paramedic would be winched down to the scene.

The woman was then stabilised and transferred to the waiting helicopter, which was able to land nearby.

She was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

One other person, who was also injured in the crash, was treated by emergency services.

It marked the end of a busy afternoon for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crews.

The Brisbane-based helicopter was called to the Scenic Rim region, just before 4pm, after a high-school aged boy fell off a motorbike on a private property.

He was airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

gatton lifelflight toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Convention centre must be more than a pretty picture

    premium_icon Convention centre must be more than a pretty picture

    Opinion Residents are tired of drawings and political promises. Here's why the exhibition centre plans must go ahead

    • 4th Mar 2019 11:45 AM
    Possible murder, manslaughter charge after house fire death

    premium_icon Possible murder, manslaughter charge after house fire death

    News Ipswich man dead after suffering significant burns in yard fire

    • 4th Mar 2019 10:44 AM
    Ipswich's love of fast food fuels teen jobless rate

    premium_icon Ipswich's love of fast food fuels teen jobless rate

    Careers The greater Ipswich area has around 50 major outlets

    Inspiring events for International Women's Day

    premium_icon Inspiring events for International Women's Day

    Whats On Olympian Kitty Chiller will be attending this year's events.

    • 4th Mar 2019 12:00 PM