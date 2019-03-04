Seriously injured motorbike crash victim airlifted

A WOMAN was seriously injured after being involved in a crash with two motorbikes in a forest area north of Gatton.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the woman, aged in her 20s, at 3.15pm yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the woman before the aeromedical crew arrived.

Due of the location of the crash, it was decided LifeFlight's critical care doctor and flight paramedic would be winched down to the scene.

The woman was then stabilised and transferred to the waiting helicopter, which was able to land nearby.

She was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

One other person, who was also injured in the crash, was treated by emergency services.

It marked the end of a busy afternoon for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crews.

The Brisbane-based helicopter was called to the Scenic Rim region, just before 4pm, after a high-school aged boy fell off a motorbike on a private property.

He was airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.