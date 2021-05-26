Menu
Seriously injured freed from mangled wreck after car hits tree
Seriously injured man freed from mangled wreck

Jessica Grewal
26th May 2021 5:50 AM
A man has been rescued from the mangled wreck of a car after it smashed into a tree near Bundaberg on Tuesday night.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene, north west of Bundaberg, just before 6pm.

It's believed the man, who was the sole occupant of the car, suffered a medical episode while driving, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

 

The scene of a serious crash near Bundaberg. PICTURE: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The four-wheel-drive reportedly left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) firefighters were on the scene, when the aeromedical team arrived.

The patient was trapped in the vehicle for some time, before being freed and treated for suspected leg, chest and internal injuries.

He was then flown to Bundaberg Hospital, in a serious but stable condition.

