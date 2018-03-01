Menu
Seriously injured girl walks to find help after crash

Emma Clarke
by
1st Mar 2018 8:22 AM

A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital in a serious condition with hip and chest injuries following a traffic crash early this morning.

Two people freed themselves from the wreckage following the crash on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at 4.40am and walked to a petrol station for help.

Emergence services were notified but police and fire services did not attend the scene.

A female teenager was transported in a serious but stable condition with a hip and chest injury.

A second patient was also taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics were called to a second crash on Warwick Rd at Ipswich just after 7.20am.

Three people were involved in the two-vehicle crash but only one was assessed and they declined transport to hospital, a QAS spokespersons said.

