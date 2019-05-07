Serious tractor accident in Bowen

Emergency services are on scene of the accident.

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a tractor accident at a private address in Bowen.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a person had fallen from a tractor at a property on Inverdon Rd, sustaining critical injuries in the incident.

One crew had been called to the scene at about 3.30pm

A Queensland Police spokesperson said police were en-route to the property, and that it was a 'very serious accident'.

Work place health and safety have been notified, the QPS spokesperson said.