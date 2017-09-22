Serious side to pampering, raffles and high tea

SOUND ADVICE: Sergeant Nadine Webster, Fiona Richardson-Clarke and volunteer Maddison Prior are promoting Pamper with a Purpose.

A RARE opportunity to be pampered awaits Ipswich residents, but there is a vital message behind it.

The annual Pamper With a Purpose high tea and symposium brings experts on domestic violence to the city to provide information and advice on violence against women and children.

Guest speakers for the November 1 event this year include Sarah O'Reagan, Dr Gary Foster, and representatives from the Domestic Violence Action Centre.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said the symposium aimed to cover a wide range of topics.

"It's also about providing information about reporting domestic violence, victim support services, and information for the community on what to do if they think someone they know has become a victim," Sgt Webster said.

The pampering side of the event includes a high tea and raffles, in addition to market and information stalls.

The symposium is being held at North Ipswich Reserve from 9am on November 1.

For more information phone Sgt Webster on 3817 1351.