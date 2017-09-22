30°
Community

Serious side to pampering, raffles and high tea

SOUND ADVICE: Sergeant Nadine Webster, Fiona Richardson-Clarke and volunteer Maddison Prior are promoting Pamper with a Purpose.
SOUND ADVICE: Sergeant Nadine Webster, Fiona Richardson-Clarke and volunteer Maddison Prior are promoting Pamper with a Purpose. David Nielsen

A RARE opportunity to be pampered awaits Ipswich residents, but there is a vital message behind it.

The annual Pamper With a Purpose high tea and symposium brings experts on domestic violence to the city to provide information and advice on violence against women and children.

Guest speakers for the November 1 event this year include Sarah O'Reagan, Dr Gary Foster, and representatives from the Domestic Violence Action Centre.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said the symposium aimed to cover a wide range of topics.

"It's also about providing information about reporting domestic violence, victim support services, and information for the community on what to do if they think someone they know has become a victim," Sgt Webster said.

The pampering side of the event includes a high tea and raffles, in addition to market and information stalls.

The symposium is being held at North Ipswich Reserve from 9am on November 1.

For more information phone Sgt Webster on 3817 1351.

Topics:  domestic violence whatson what's on in ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
PHOTOS: Ipswich mall 30 years before it was demolished

PHOTOS: Ipswich mall 30 years before it was demolished

Never before seen photos of Ipswich mall, CBD in the 1980s

Severe heat, powder keg conditions have region 'primed to burn'

Extra resources are on standby to help curb a sharp rise in the number of bushfires compared to this time last year.

"It has the potential to reach extreme in the southern interior"

First look at Rocky's monster croc shot dead

Police have released this image of the 5.2m crocodile shot in the head in the Fitzroy River.

Image of Fitzroy River's big croc released to public

Is this the end of the 'mum and dad' business in Qld?

Coastal Hardware's Ian Rae shut down his store last year after 26 years in operation on the Sunshine Coast. Ian's store survived against the corporate giants until his retirement, but others have not been so lucky.

Consumers are preferring to shop at larger stores with more choice

Local Partners