Serious multi-vehicle crash blocks Warrego Hwy

Paige Ashby
23rd Aug 2020 3:26 PM
A SERIOUS multi-vehicle crash has closed the Warrego Highway westbound at North Tivoli.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash at around 2pm.

Paramedics, including specialist critical care paramedics, are on scene assessing seven patients.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene working to free one person from a vehicle.

The crash involves a ute and two SUVs.

A Queensland Police Services spokesperson said its expected to take up to another 30 minutes to clear.

Ipswich Queensland Times

