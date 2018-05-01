Nexus to accept all findings into TSRC site safety

UPDATE: Toowoomba Second Range Crossing contractor Nexus will accept all the recommendations from an independent report into its workplace health and safety, according to the State Government.

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the report from risk management consultant Prensa handed down 51 recommendations, relating to inconsistent incident reporting, changes to classifications and updates to its health and safety processes.

"I am not satisfied with the operations on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing site - the safety of workers is paramount," he said in a statement.

"That is why I instructed my Director General to appoint an independent audit of the site earlier this year.

"I've now received that report, released it publicly, and Nexus has committed to implementing the recommendations in it."

Nexus Infrastructure is yet to respond to the report, which was handed to Minister Bailey yesterday.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey.

EARLIER: Incident reports for equipment rollovers on Toowoomba Second Range Crossing worksites lacked detailed descriptions, had inconsistencies and not always completed by an external investigator.

Those were some of the findings from an independent report for the Queensland Government into workplace safety on the $1.6 billion project north of the city.

The document from risk management consultant Prensa was handed to Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey yesterday, just hours after he ordered a stop-work action at various points of the project.

Covering 18 rollover incidents in 2017, Prensa completed it over two stages based on investigations and site interviews between February 26 and March 8.

The report found project coordinator Nexus Infrastructure and principal contractor Nexus Delivery, a joint venture between Acciona Infrastructure Australia and Ferrovial Agroman, did have a "number of comprehensive processes in place to plan and manage risk" with major plant equipment.

But it also pointed out serious problems with the reporting of incidents, the categorisation of rollovers and the lack of experience of some health and safety representatives on-site.

Toowoomba Second Range Crossing construction shut down: The Queensland Government has announced it has shut down the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing construction site. Footage courtesy of the Queensland Government and Channel 7.

"Various areas for improvement were noted in relation to the establishment of an effective investigation team, the detail of the investigations, and the gathering of key contributory factors relating to the incidents," Prensa said in its recommendations.

One finding, relating to the documentation process of rollovers, revealed that incident descriptions were "lacking" and the category classifications were "inconsistent between similar incidents".

Investigators also took issue with the classification of incidents based on severity, finding that Category 1 (most serious) matters had to be externally investigated.

Six of the 18 rollovers were considered Category 1, with the rest falling into less severe categories based on the contractor's own processes.

But Prensa found health and safety representatives "did not appear to have been involved with any of the investigations", and only one of the incident investigations was found to have been "conducted by an independent investigator".

There were also questions around the experience and training of health and safety advisers at the site, including a "recent graduate with limited WHS experience" and another who was "employed as labourer and was transitioned into the role of health and safety adviser prior to starting".

Toowoomba Second Range Crossing April flyover : Nexus TSRC shared this drone footage of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing construction site at the end of April.

The report found that Nexus increased its vigilance on safety procedures around plant equipment, particularly since late 2017.

It handed down a slew of recommendations, including updates to workplace health and safety processes, that all rollovers be considered Category 1 and be investigated by an external party, and that reports into incidents contained more evidence and data to back up findings.

Minister Mark Bailey is expected to release a response to the findings today.

Nexus has been contacted for comment.