Serious injury concern ends A-Grade match early

Swifts struck back in style against Brothers after their first loss of the season to the Jets. The latest clash was marred by serious injury concerns. Picture: Bruce Clayton

A POWERHOUSE comeback victory by Swifts was overshadowed by two major injuries that caused grave concern in the latest round of Rugby League Ipswich matches.

Sunday's A-Grade encounter between Swifts and Brothers was called off 13 minutes before the regular finishing time after Bluebirds frontrunner Luke O'Doherty was unable to move following a tackle.

Trainers from both teams were quick to stabilise O'Doherty on his side and keep him warm until the ambulance arrived at Blue Ribbon Motors Field at Raceview.

The match was cut short with Swifts having dominated Brothers 40-10 - a week after the competition leaders suffered their first loss (42-28) to the Ipswich Jets.

Swifts coach Wayne Finch was understandably concerned about O'Doherty suffering a possible spinal injury as medical officers monitored his condition.

O'Doherty made an impact when Finch introduced him into the game.

"He went on when we were behind (10-4 in the first half) and he lifted everyone,'' the coach said.

"I think he done about 20 rucks in the time.''

After scoring two tries, teammate Harold Mosby was unsure how O'Doherty was injured.

"I think he went in for a tackle and then was just laying down,'' he said. "Hopefully it's not too bad for him.

"I don't like seeing anyone hurt.

"He was good in the middle for us. He came on off the bench. He was pretty good.''

Finch also feared a serious knee injury to captain Cam Picker, who was assisted from the field in the second half and took no further part in the game.

"Cam is not good,'' Finch said.

The latest injury setbacks came as Swifts fullback speedster Godfrey Okot is sidelined with cracked ribs, suffered in the loss to the Jets.

Swifts captain Cameron Picker was assisted from the field with a knee injury. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Injury concerns aside, Finch was pleased how his side responded after being overrun by the Jets a week earlier.

"It was a good comeback and that's what we just talked about during the week,'' he said.

"If we put all the hard stuff that we've done through the season and just play football, we can come back and show people that we are serious.

"The Jets played well against us last week and I really asked the boys for an effort this week and they have.

"Everyone played well and it come off defence. That was the big difference.''

Swifts coach Wayne Finch. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Mosby was delighted to be back at Swifts this season after having a run with West End when the Bluebirds didn't field a side in last year's Volunteers Cup competition.

"I try to do my best for the team,'' the Thursday Island bred footballer said, happier with Swifts overall performance against Brothers.

"We had a look at our mistakes from last week and changed it around this weekend.

"It was a bit scrappy there in the first 10 but fixed it up in the second half.''

Mosby played his junior footy on Thursday Island before moving to south east Queensland 10 years ago.

The Ipswich Diggers representative quickly settled into the Swifts side.

"Everyone here, it's pretty good,'' he said. "The coach and all the boys.''

Other Swifts try scorers in the game at Raceview included Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku, Brigg Hille and Robert Fletcher.

Lethal winger Vatuinaruku broke the game open scoring his back-to-back tries in the first half.

The superboot kicked five conversions and a penalty goal after missing his first attempt.

Swifts led 24-10 at halftime after weathering some promising Brothers attack early.

Brothers try scorers were Michael Saili-Motu and Rendy Mam-Gibuma.

Swifts also won the Reserve Grade clash 28-24 against Brothers in a seesawing game.

Brothers had a chance to win before the Bluebirds scored a late try.

Jets on rise

In Sunday's other A-Grade match, the Jets continued their impressive progress with a 40-28 win over Norths at Cribb Park.

Jets back Samuel Langbein scored a hat-trick for the second week in a row.

Other Jets scorers were Josese Waqalevu, Josh Johnson, Shar Walden and Jacob Teevan. Joel Hughes kicked six conversions.

Norths' points came from try double by Kyle Blackman and Thomas Chandler. Lachlan Williamson kicked four conversions.

Goodna beat Fassifern 50-18 in Saturday's game at Harrisville.

Eagles flying high

The A-Grade teams have next weekend off due to the Ipswich Cup.

For coaches like Finch, it's a welcome break to assess growing injury tolls.