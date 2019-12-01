Menu
Close-up of worn construction work boots on forklift
Business

Serious injuries in workplace fall

by Laura Nelson
1st Dec 2019 12:44 PM
A PERSON has been seriously injured after falling five metres from a wall at a work site at Luscombe, near Pimpama, today.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said initial reports identified the injured person as an adult male.

He said the accident happened in the Empire Industrial Estate about 12pm when the person fell five metres from a wall, suffering chest, back and head injuries.

They were treated by paramedics and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It is unclear what kind of workplace was involved, but the area is home to an assortment of forklift and machinery businesses.

