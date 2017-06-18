SERIOUS INJURIES: Drivers, passenger in hospital after crash

TWO drivers have suffered serious injuries following a serious traffic crash at Mount Marrow this morning.

Police believe two vehicles travelling in opposite directions along Mount Marrow Quarry Road collided head-on around 2am.

The 25-year-old male driver of one car was transported to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.

The 37-year-old male driver of the second vehicle also sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A 29-year-old female passenger from the same car was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.